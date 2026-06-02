Larimer County Urges Protection From Mosquitoes, Ticks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Simple prevention steps can reduce the risk of insect- and tick-borne illnesses this summer

As warmer weather settles into Northern Colorado, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is reminding residents that mosquitoes and ticks can pose significant health risks despite their small size.

Community Message

Mosquitoes and ticks are more active during the summer months and can carry diseases that affect people and pets. Health officials encourage residents to take simple precautions when spending time outdoors, especially during hiking, camping, gardening, and other warm-weather activities common across Larimer County.

The department recommends using insect repellent whenever outdoors, checking for ticks after spending time outside, and inspecting children and pets regularly. Residents are also encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes, where mosquitoes commonly breed.

Standing water can collect in buckets, flower pots, bird baths, gutters, and other outdoor containers. Removing these breeding areas can help reduce mosquito populations around neighborhoods and recreational areas.

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Additional information about mosquito and tick prevention is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Fight the Bite campaign at CDC Fight the Bite Program.

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Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.