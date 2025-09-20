Rates of Some Cancers are Rising Among Younger Adults: What Colorado Residents Need to Know

By Dr. Matthew Husa, Chief Medical Officer | UnitedHealthcare of Colorado & Wyoming

A new report from America’s Health Rankings found that 8.1% of adults in Colorado have previously been diagnosed with cancer, and the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 25,836 cancer cases were reported in Colorado in 2022.

About 1 in 3 people in the U.S. are affected by cancer, and about 2 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year.

Breast and colorectal cancer diagnoses, in particular, have been on the rise since the mid-2000s, and these cancers are being diagnosed more often at younger ages.

A cancer diagnosis can impact people’s lives in many ways. Early cancer detection may play a key role in helping to improve health outcomes and lower health care costs.

The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer when caught in its early stages is over 90%, for example. At the most advanced stages, the five-year survival rate for this type of cancer is 13% and treatment may result in long-term side effects.

So, what can you do to help potentially reduce your cancer risk? Here are three things to consider:

Understand your cancer risk factors

Knowing your risk factors of developing cancer or other chronic conditions is an important step in helping to protect your health.

Some cancer risk factors, like age, genetics, and family history, are out of your control. Tell your doctor about your family health history to help determine if you may have a higher risk of developing certain cancers.

Understanding your risk can help you and your doctor decide when to begin certain preventive screenings and diagnostic services that may help detect any issues early when treatment may be more effective.

While there’s no way to prevent all cancers, there are some lifestyle choices you can make that may support your overall health and potentially help reduce cancer risk as well.

Choose a healthier lifestyle

In the United States, at least 18% of cancers are related to excess body weight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and poor nutrition, according to the American Cancer Society.

There are some lifestyle modifications people can make that may result in better overall health and reduced risk for cancer and other chronic conditions.

Eat a balanced diet. Focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean protein. A healthy diet can help to support your overall well-being. In fact, research shows that people who eat a “Mediterranean diet” have a lower risk of breast cancer, for example.

Prioritize movement and maintain a healthy weight. Regular exercise is good for your overall health, and physical activity has been shown to help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Limit alcohol consumption and avoid tobacco and smoking. Alcohol abuse is linked to some types of cancer like those of the oral cavity, esophagus, and liver. Smoking can increase the risk of developing many types of cancer, including colon and lung cancers. Chewing tobacco is also linked to cancer, especially head and neck cancers.

Establish a relationship with a primary care provider

In Colorado, 66% of women ages 40-74 report receiving a mammogram in the past two years, while 60% of people ages 45-75 report receiving one or more of the recommended colorectal cancer screening tests within the recommended time intervals.

Keeping up with doctor visits, preventive screenings, and diagnostic services can be an important part of overall health.

Remember to schedule your annual wellness exam and preventive screenings. Health plans usually cover preventive care, and you may pay $0 out of pocket for certain covered preventive services if you go to a network provider.

Talk to your employer and health plan

Check with your employer and health plan to see what benefits are available to help support your health and well-being.

Timely diagnoses may improve health outcomes and help with medical expenses, especially when it comes to cancer. Screenings may include physical exams, lab tests, and imaging, many of which are used in cancer detection and may be covered by health plans.

Taking proactive steps to protect your health today may help you reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic conditions tomorrow.