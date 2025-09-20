NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley Police Arrest Suspect in August Centennial Park Homicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

18-year-old charged in connection with deadly shooting of Damien Montoya

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in the August homicide of 18-year-old Damien Montoya at Centennial Park.

On September 19, around 3 p.m., officers arrested Logan Dewane-McDowell, 18, on charges of murder and robbery. The arrest follows the August 14 shooting that left Montoya dead after an altercation involving a red truck and a gray sedan in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue.

Montoya was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect fled in a gray sedan.

Police stress the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at [email protected] or (970) 350-9682.

All arrested individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Read the original coverage: Teenager Killed in Greeley Park Shooting

