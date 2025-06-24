Renowned Surgeon to Lead Cardiovascular Services at Banner Health in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dr. Michael Robich aims to expand advanced heart care throughout the region

GREELEY, Colo. – Banner Health has announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Robich, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with nearly two decades of experience, as the new regional medical director for cardiovascular services in its western region. Dr. Robich now sees patients at the CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado in Greeley, where he will also lead program development across Northern Colorado.

Dr. Michael Robich

With a strong foundation from top institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Dr. Robich brings exceptional training and surgical experience to the region. His mission: to grow a regional program that delivers the highest quality cardiovascular care.

“I want the program to grow and provide the best services in the region,” said Dr. Robich. “I want people to choose Banner Health for their cardiovascular care because we provide the best care.”

Dr. Robich and his family recently relocated to Colorado from the East Coast to be closer to extended family in Boulder and to take on this leadership role. Outside of medicine, he enjoys music, playing hockey, and exploring the outdoors with his family.

Patients can now schedule appointments at the CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado, located at 1800 15th St., Suite 340, in Greeley. To learn more, call (970) 810-4593 or visit bannerhealth.com/ncmc.

Source: Banner Health