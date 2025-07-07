West Nile Virus Detected in Weld County Mosquitoes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Culex mosquitoes in Greeley, Evans, Johnstown, and surrounding areas test positive; residents urged to take precautions

WELD COUNTY, CO – Mosquitoes in Weld County have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Weld County Health Department. With hot summer weather accelerating mosquito activity, local health officials are urging Northern Colorado residents to stay vigilant.

Mosquitoes collected from surveillance traps in Zones 1 and 2—covering areas such as Greeley, Evans, Kersey, LaSalle, Johnstown, Milliken, and Platteville—have tested positive for WNV. These zones are monitored weekly by a health department contractor as part of an ongoing effort to track mosquito populations and disease presence.

Though no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Weld County this year, health officials expect the risk to increase through July and August, as hot weather creates ideal conditions for the Culex mosquito species, the primary carrier of the virus.

“The increasing hot weather often leads to favorable conditions for the Culex mosquito that carries West Nile Virus,” said Jason Chessher, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department. “The public needs to be vigilant because West Nile Virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado.”

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can appear three to 14 days after infection and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, weakness, or rash. In rare cases—fewer than 1%—WNV can lead to severe neuro-invasive illness. While most people infected with the virus show no symptoms, anyone who develops symptoms should consult a healthcare provider immediately. There is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for WNV.

To reduce the risk of infection, the Weld County Health Department recommends following the “Four D’s” of mosquito prevention:

DRAIN standing water weekly (tires, flowerpots, gutters, toys, etc.)

standing water weekly (tires, flowerpots, gutters, toys, etc.) DUSK and DAWN are peak mosquito times—limit outdoor exposure during these hours

are peak mosquito times—limit outdoor exposure during these hours DEET -based repellents and those with picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective

-based repellents and those with picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective DRESS in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active

For more information on West Nile Virus prevention, a map of mosquito zones, and the latest trapping and testing results, visit weld.gov/go/zoonosis.

Information provided by the Weld County Health Department.

