Denver Man Arrested in $150K Fraud Scheme Tied to Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators believe more victims may exist across Northern Colorado

A Denver man is behind bars after allegedly scamming a Larimer County resident out of more than $150,000 in a months-long inheritance scheme. Authorities say the suspect may have defrauded others across Northern Colorado and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

In June 2025, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a suspected fraud case that originated in January. According to investigators, the adult male victim was introduced to the suspect—identified as William “Billy” Harris (DOB 12/04/1957)—by a trusted family friend.

William “Billy” Harris

Harris allegedly convinced the victim that he had inherited millions of dollars but needed financial help to pay taxes before accessing the funds. Over the course of six months, the victim withdrew and delivered large amounts of cash to various locations around Larimer County and Denver at Harris’ direction.

The victim became suspicious and conducted online research, eventually reporting the situation to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined that the man had been defrauded of approximately $153,500.

On June 30, 2025, Harris was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces one count of Theft (class 3 felony – $100,000 to $1,000,000) and was issued a $75,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation remains active. Based on evidence gathered so far, investigators believe there may be additional victims in Larimer County and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information or who may have been defrauded by Harris is urged to contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at (970) 498-5542. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or online at stopcriminals.org.

Charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.