How Long Can You Live with Mesothelioma?

Photo courtesy of FreePik

Mesothelioma is a very rare cancer that usually happens when you consistently breathe in or swallow tiny particles of asbestos, a common material used in building and insulation of household products.

The fibers in this material sometimes get stuck in the lungs, causing serious health issues. If you are a construction worker, a building engineer, or in any related field, you might be curious about what the Mesothelioma life expectancy is and how to manage it. Here’s a brief guide about important things you should know and what to expect.

What Does Mesothelioma Life Expectancy Mean?

During diagnosis, Mesothelioma life expectancy means how long one is expected to live after confirmation of such a life-threatening disease.

Depending on its severity in the lungs, the life expectancy of an average case without treatment is between six to 12 months. However, with appropriate treatment and early diagnosis, a patient with Mesothelioma can live up to five years or more.

Contrary to widespread rumours, the Mesothelioma progression rate is minimal, and people who are not diagnosed might have no clue about it, as there are no clear signs and symptoms except coughing.

Factors Impacting the Life Expectancy of a Mesothelioma Patient

According to Medical researchers, the life expectancy of mesothelioma can be managed depending on the cancer stage, overall health of the patient, and necessary treatment procedures.

Mesothelioma Subtypes: There are different subtypes of mesothelioma that affect the body, which are pleural, peritoneal, pericardial, and testicular, all of which have a life expectancy of 18, 53, six, and seven months respectively, if properly treated.

The pleural form is considered to be the most common as it mainly affects the lungs. On the other hand, peritoneal, pericardial, and testicular affect the lining of the abdominal, heart, and testes.

Cancer Progression: Another pivotal factor is the stage at which the mesothelioma has developed. If the case is spotted early enough (stage 1) by the doctors, there are high chances that the tumor has only spread to one part of the pleura, hence a longer life expectancy.

However, in stage 2, 3, and 4 cases, the tumor has spread to distant lymph nodes and organs, thereby making it harder to manage and causing a massive reduction in life expectancy.

Mesothelioma Cell Type: This is often considered to determine how far the tumor cells have spread. The 3 major cell types are the epithelioid (which is slower-growing), sarcomatoid (known for its faster-growing traits), and mixed (biphasic).

Overall Health Condition: A patient’s health is also a determinant of life expectancy in a mesothelioma patient. Patients under the age of 50 have statistically been reviewed to have the highest survival rate, while women diagnosed tend to live longer.

Endnote

Irrespective of how far the cancer might have progressed, it is always best to consult a well-vetted Oncologist to guide you with medical facts that are appropriate for the next stage of treatment. Mesothelioma is a serious disease that can be managed; however, early diagnosis and proper treatment are the safest options to extend your survival and improve your health quality.