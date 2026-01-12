Winter Blood Shortage Threatens Care

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado donors urged to give blood as hospitals face post-holiday strain

LOVELAND, Colo. — A winter blood shortage is putting pressure on hospitals across Northern Colorado, and the American Red Cross is urging residents to donate now to help prevent disruptions in lifesaving care.

Following a busy holiday season marked by winter weather and packed schedules, blood supplies have dropped to concerning levels. Without immediate action, doctors may be forced to delay transfusions for some patients. The Red Cross says donors with blood types O, A negative, and B negative are especially needed right now.

Northern Colorado residents can help stabilize the supply by making an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donations support local hospitals and emergency care throughout the region, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities.

As part of National Blood Donor Month in January, the Red Cross is again teaming up with the National Football League to encourage donations during the critical post-holiday period. Donors who give blood between Jan. 1 and Jan. 25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl LX experience, including game tickets, travel, and accommodations. Full details are available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/superbowl.

To highlight the importance of donating, the Red Cross is partnering with Pro Football Champion and longtime donor Saquon Barkley, who says giving blood is a simple way to make a big impact. Barkley noted that donating takes about an hour and can help save multiple lives.

Several blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Northern Colorado this month, including:

Kaiser Permanente – Fort Collins , 2950 E. Harmony Road, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 2950 E. Harmony Road, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colorado Athletic Club: Flatirons , Boulder, Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

, Boulder, Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional Front Range locations throughout January

Appointments can be made by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Eligible donors are generally age 17 or older (16 with parental consent where allowed), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health.

Source: American Red Cross