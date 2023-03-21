Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Health Care in South Carolina

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By collaborating with the Medical University of SC and the University of South Carolina, they can use AI to improve healthcare quality in the state. For example, through AI, researchers can analyze the billions of electrical and chemical signals in the brain to identify abnormalities that could lead to a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other neurological conditions.

It can also analyze images to detect the early signs of a tumor.

Despite the immense potential of AI, it is still not enough to develop applications for the technology to be used in healthcare. Instead, researchers and clinicians must collaborate to create practical research projects. The AI Hub at the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina aim to build strong relationships between experts and academic institutions.

The hub features various components, such as an AI Advocates group composed of experts and an augmentation grant program. In January, the leadership team of the AI Hub plans to hold a summit to encourage researchers to collaborate and share their ideas.

The group that led the establishment of the AI Hub includes Brian Dean, a professor at the University of South Carolina’s Division of Computer Science. He is also chairing the school’s mathematical and statistical sciences division.

According to McMahan, the AI Hub aims to catalyze the collaboration between various fields, such as medical research and AI, to advance science. For instance, by studying how genetics can affect addiction, he hopes to develop treatment plans that can be customized.

Dean noted that establishing the AI Hub will help increase the number of research teams focused on using AI in medical studies. He also said that recruiting the right faculty members will be very important to ensure the technology is used effectively.

Details about the programs and events at the school will be available through the AI Hub’s website.

The University of South Carolina and the application of artificial intelligence technologies

The university’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning institute have attracted many researchers. Many of them are exploring how these technologies can be used to improve various fields, such as education, transportation, and health care.

South Carolina’s efforts in AI and machine learning are distinguished by their collaborative nature, commitment to the ethical use of the technology, and the involvement of several schools and colleges.

Pooyan Jamshidi, an engineering and computer science assistant professor, is developing an artificial intelligence system to help the visually impaired.

Take a deep breath and imagine all the sounds and sights surrounding you. These include your desk, laptop, music from your coworker’s radio, the birds in the tree, the truck driving by, and the murmur of conversation in the Horseshoe. Suddenly, these things and more become visible to you through technology.

Despite the complexity of his project, Jamshidi is still committed to developing AI that can positively impact society. Therefore, he believes he must align his research with the goals of AI for the social good.

Amit Sheth, the AI director at South Carolina, and Homay Valafar, a researcher at the university, are focused on improving the US healthcare system by developing AI that can help individuals receive personalized care.

Personalized health is a promising field of research involving AI to improve the quality of care for people. It could help elderly individuals receive the treatment they need, inform children about the most common diseases, and provide guidance on how to avoid getting sick.

Valafar says personalized care would result in better treatment and faster recovery times. It would also help individuals avoid experiencing unnecessary medication. In addition, he claims that this type of care would lead to earlier intervention for specific conditions.

The result of the use of artificial intelligence for COVID-19

There is little doubt that an individual’s social and mental health was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, to learn more about the extent of this impact, researchers needed to use big data. So, through the AI Institute at the University of South Columbia, researchers analyzed more than 700 million posts and articles about the outbreak on social media.

Amit Sheth, the AI Institute’s director, and his team used machine learning to analyze the data and identify the most relevant terms in the articles and posts. They then used the data to identify the warning signs of various mental health issues.

According to Sheth, monitoring the flow of words in social media and news can provide researchers with valuable insights.

Author’s bio: Anastasiia Lastovetska is a technology writer at MLSDev, a software development company that builds web & mobile app solutions from scratch. She researches the area of technology to create great content about app development, UX/UI design, tech & business consulting.