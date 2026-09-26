Transmission Pole Relocation Planned Near Interstate 25

Platte River Power Authority crews will pull wire across highway Sept. 30

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Platte River Power Authority will begin work Monday, Sept. 28, to relocate a transmission line pole near Interstate 25 south of Prospect Road.

The project will move a transmission pole on the west side of Interstate 25 approximately 85 feet farther west.

As part of the work, crews are scheduled to pull wire across Interstate 25 on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 30. The nighttime work is planned when traffic volumes are lower, and no full highway closures are expected.

The wire pull will allow crews to accurately install the transmission line on the relocated poles.

Platte River said no specific times have been scheduled for either the pole relocation or wire-pulling activities.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 8, weather permitting. The work is taking place in Fort Collins, one of the four communities that own Platte River Power Authority.

For more information about Platte River Power Authority, visit https://www.prpa.org/.

Attribution: Information provided by Platte River Power Authority.