8th Judicial District Opens Applications for Citizens Academy

Four-week program gives residents an inside look at prosecutions, victim services and alternatives to incarceration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado residents interested in learning how the local criminal justice system works can now apply for the fifth annual 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy.

Community Message

The free, four-week academy will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on consecutive Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 6 through Oct. 29, at the Justice Center in Fort Collins. The program serves Larimer and Jackson counties and is designed to give community members a closer look at the work of prosecutors and other criminal justice professionals.

Across eight classes, participants will follow the criminal justice process from arrest through trial and conviction while learning about the roles of different departments within the District Attorney’s Office. The academy concludes with a mock trial.

Topics will include how prosecutors make charging decisions, how cases are built and prosecuted, plea negotiations, services available to crime victims and the Critical Incident Response Team process. Participants will also learn about alternatives to incarceration, including diversion and restorative justice programs.

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The academy also addresses how the justice system responds to issues such as substance abuse, domestic violence and mental health.

“This program has proven to be a critical part of our ability to engage, and build trust, with members of our community to share more about the work we do in the DA’s Office,” District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said. “The criminal justice system can be difficult to understand, and this course gives our attendees the chance to ask questions and hear directly from some of the incredible public servants who work for Larimer and Jackson counties every day.”

Space is limited. Preference will be given to people who live in the 8th Judicial District and have not previously attended the academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, although applicants younger than 18 may participate with parental consent. Applicants must also complete a criminal background check before being considered for acceptance.

Applications are due Friday, Sept. 4. Applications can be completed online at the link below or submitted by mail or in person to:

8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

201 Laporte Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Attn: Kylie Massman

Source: 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Want to understand how justice works in Northern Colorado?



The Citizens Academy offers an inside look at local prosecutions, victim services, diversion programs and the people working throughout the criminal justice system.



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Learn more about the program The Citizens Academy offers an inside look at local prosecutions, victim services, diversion programs and the people working throughout the criminal justice system.