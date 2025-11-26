Christmas Tree Permits Available for Northern Colorado Forests

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Visitors invited to cut their own trees in Poudre Canyon, Red Feather Lakes, and Grand County

Residents across Northern Colorado can once again take part in a beloved holiday tradition: cutting a Christmas tree on local national forests. The U.S. Forest Service has opened Christmas tree permit sales for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, with opportunities available through both the Canyon Lakes and Sulphur Ranger Districts.

Permits are sold online through Recreation.gov, giving families from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, Wellington, and surrounding communities an easy way to enjoy a festive day in the high country. The program helps reduce overcrowding around smaller trees, improve forest health, and encourage responsible recreation during the holiday season.

Poudre Wilderness Volunteers will staff information stations Nov. 28–30 and Dec. 6–7 at Arrowhead Lodge in Poudre Canyon and the Potbelly Restaurant in Red Feather Lakes. Dispersed cutting is permitted across much of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District, with closed areas clearly marked on maps available at Recreation.gov.

In Grand County, the Sulphur Ranger District’s Elk Creek cutting area will not allow drive-in access this year, though walk-in cutting is still permitted. Cutting is allowed across much of the district except in wilderness areas, protection zones, the Fraser Experimental Forest, and the Winter Park/Mary Jane ski areas. Maps and details for several cutting sites are available online.

More information and permit purchase options:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/arp/permits/christmas-trees

Find more Northern Colorado tree-cutting details at NorthFortyNews.com.