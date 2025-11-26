Multi-Agency Effort Recovers $100K in Stolen Goods

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Front Range agencies assist Mead Police in coordinated pursuit

Mead Police recovered a stolen company vehicle and approximately $100,000 in property on November 24, following a coordinated, multi-agency response that spanned the Denver Metro area. The quick recovery highlights regional cooperation that ultimately protects communities across Northern Colorado.

Officers responded to a burglary in the 14000 block of Hilltop Road, where a company vehicle and high-value items had reportedly been stolen. Using the business’s GPS tracking technology, Mead Police quickly pinpointed the vehicle’s location and coordinated with partner agencies to recover it.

Lakewood Police were first to spot the vehicle, which fled from officers. Shortly after, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office began a brief pursuit before the vehicle was recovered in Cherry Hills Village. According to Mead Police, most of the stolen property has now been recovered.

Mead Police expressed appreciation to the Lakewood Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and Cherry Hills Village Police Department for their swift coordination.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Mead Police Department through the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 720-652-4222 or email [email protected].

Source: Mead Police Department