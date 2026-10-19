Military Specialists Called to Loveland After Suspected Explosive Device Found Inside Home

Air Force personnel confirm military object was not live; bedroom fire injured residents, displaced occupants, and sent one patient to the hospital.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two military specialists from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming assisted Loveland emergency responders after suspected explosive material was discovered inside a home where a bedroom fire injured residents and forced them from their residence Saturday, October 17.

New information obtained by North Forty News confirms that the object, identified as legacy military ordnance, was not live. Two members of the 90th Civil Engineering Squadron from F.E. Warren Air Force Base assisted local authorities during the response.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority also confirmed that the fire originated in a bedroom, occupants suffered minor injuries, and residents were displaced. Thompson Valley EMS transported one patient to a local hospital.

The discovery prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order and closed North Lincoln Avenue while authorities evaluated the object.

As North Forty News previously reported, emergency officials ordered nearby residents to shelter in place after fire crews discovered the suspicious object during clearance operations.

Bedroom Fire Injures Residents

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to an active residential structure fire near North Lincoln Avenue and East 8th Street on Saturday morning.

According to PulsePoint emergency dispatch records, crews arrived at 925 North Lincoln Avenue at 10:04 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze originated in one of the residence’s bedrooms. The cause remains undetermined.

Occupants sustained minor injuries and were displaced from the home, according to fire officials.

Jennifer Hillmann of Thompson Valley EMS told North Forty News that crews transported one patient from the scene to a local hospital. Additional information about the patient’s condition was not provided.

No firefighters were injured during the response.

Air Force Specialists Assist With Military Ordnance

During fire clearance operations, emergency personnel discovered an unidentified object inside the same residence.

Loveland Police initially described the object as suspected ordnance, a term used for military ammunition, explosive devices, and related equipment.

The object was later identified as legacy military ordnance, older military ammunition or explosive-related equipment that may have been retained or stored for years.

Authorities have since confirmed that the object was not live.

Two members of the 90th Civil Engineering Squadron from F.E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming, assisted with the response.

The discovery initially raised concerns because emergency personnel could not determine whether the object contained live explosive material. Identification complications prompted authorities to request specialized assistance.

Loveland Police confirmed that investigators have found no evidence suggesting the military object caused or contributed to the bedroom fire.

Discovery Prompts Neighborhood Shelter-in-Place Order

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Police announced that officers had discovered a suspicious object inside the residence and were requesting additional resources to assess its potential danger.

As a precaution, authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents surrounding the 800 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

The emergency alert, distributed through NOCO Alert at approximately 2:26 p.m., covered an area bounded by 10th Street to the north, Jefferson Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south, and Cleveland Avenue to the west.

Police temporarily closed North Lincoln Avenue while they worked to secure the object.

By approximately 3 p.m., police confirmed that the military object had been secured and removed.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order, and North Lincoln Avenue reopened. NOCO Alert issued an official all-clear notification at 3:06 p.m., allowing residents to resume normal activities.

PulsePoint records show the emergency response was officially closed at 4:57 p.m., nearly seven hours after the initial dispatch.

Cause of Fire Remains Undetermined

Although authorities have confirmed that the military ordnance was not live, the cause of the residential fire remains undetermined.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said it expected to complete its investigation during the week of October 19, though it did not anticipate additional findings or public updates.

Investigators have found no evidence connecting the military object to the fire.

The incident involved a coordinated response from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Loveland Police, Thompson Valley EMS and personnel from F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

While the discovery of military ordnance prompted significant safety precautions, crews removed the object and reopened the neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The fire displaced residents, caused minor injuries, and led to one patient being transported to a hospital.

North Forty News will continue following the fire investigation as additional verified information becomes available.