Spring Snowstorm Prompts Winter Driving Alert Across Colorado

CDOT urges travelers to prepare for slick roads and traction laws during early March storm

A significant spring snowstorm expected to move across Colorado late Thursday through Saturday morning could bring winter driving conditions to mountain corridors, foothills, and parts of the Front Range, prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation to urge motorists to prepare before traveling.

After several weeks of dry weather, the incoming system is forecast to deliver widespread snowfall across the mountains and foothills, with lighter snow possible along the Front Range and eastern plains. CDOT crews will be plowing and treating highways, but drivers should still expect slick pavement and reduced visibility in some areas.

Northern Colorado travelers heading into the mountains — including routes commonly used by Fort Collins and Loveland residents traveling west on Interstate 70 — may encounter the most challenging conditions. Forecasts call for 8 to 12 inches of snow in higher elevations near the Continental Divide, including areas near the Eisenhower–Johnson Memorial Tunnels and Berthoud Pass.

Snow is expected to expand rapidly across the mountains on Friday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Lighter snow showers could linger into Saturday morning, especially south of Interstate 70.

CDOT officials emphasized that motorists should be ready for Colorado’s traction and chain laws to be activated along the I-70 mountain corridor and other highways during the storm. These laws require vehicles to have adequate traction equipment, such as all-wheel or four-wheel drive, or to use chains or approved traction devices.

Failure to follow traction and chain laws is one of the leading causes of winter travel delays and highway closures during storms. Officials encourage drivers — especially commercial vehicles — to be prepared to chain up when required.

Lower elevations along the Front Range could see rain transition to snow early Friday morning. While warmer pavement may keep roads mainly wet during the early commute in urban areas, heavier snowfall could create slushy or slick conditions, particularly in foothill communities and along higher terrain south of the Denver area.

Travelers across Colorado are encouraged to check current road conditions before heading out and allow extra time for travel. CDOT also advises motorists to avoid driving during the storm’s peak if possible.

Drivers should ensure their vehicles are ready for winter travel and carry a basic emergency kit that includes blankets, food, water, a flashlight, phone chargers, and windshield washer fluid.

Real-time road conditions and travel updates are available at https://www.cotrip.org or through the COtrip Planner mobile app.

