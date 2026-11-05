Fort Collins Secret Santa Returns With Free Toys for Children

Anonymous donor continues holiday tradition at Goodwill, where more than 500 children received free toys last year

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Fort Collins Secret Santa is bringing holiday cheer to local families again this year, providing free toys to children through a longstanding partnership with Goodwill of Colorado.

Beginning Sunday, November 8, children ages 18 and younger can visit Goodwill’s Fort Collins store at 315 Pavilion Lane and select one free toy from a special holiday display. No purchase is necessary, and toys will be available while supplies last.

The anonymous donor has supported the program for several years, making financial contributions that allow Goodwill to offer toys valued at up to $10 each. The selection includes new and donated toys for children of different ages.

“Generosity like this is truly special,” said Jose Pavon, manager of Goodwill of Colorado’s Fort Collins store. “We are grateful for our Secret Santa’s donation this year and in years past, not only for providing free toys, but also for showing there are people who truly care about our community.”

According to Goodwill, last year’s donation provided free toys to more than 500 local children.

The anonymous benefactor hopes the annual tradition will spread holiday kindness and encourage others to give back to their communities.

Goodwill of Colorado also supports job training, education, and career placement programs across the state, funded in part through its retail stores and charitable contributions.

Families interested in participating can visit the Fort Collins Goodwill beginning November 8. The giveaway continues until the toys are gone.

More information about Goodwill of Colorado is available at GoodwillColorado.org.