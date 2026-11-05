Greeley Police Seek Suspect in Gas Station Robbery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station Tuesday evening before fleeing on foot.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 1000 35th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on November 3. According to the Greeley Police Department, an adult male entered the store, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business. The clerk reported seeing him run south around the building before heading east toward a nearby alley.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

Detectives are pursuing several investigative leads. Potential charges include aggravated robbery, menacing, and theft.

Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was near 35th Avenue and 10th Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Residents near 34th Avenue are also encouraged to review home security footage for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kody Brunnemer at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The investigation remains ongoing.