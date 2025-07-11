Free E-Waste Collection Events Offer Weld County Residents a Safe Way to Dispose of Electronics

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Severance and Greeley to host drive-thru recycling days in July and August

Weld County, CO – Weld County residents will have two chances this summer to safely and responsibly dispose of old, broken, or unwanted electronic devices—for free. Two drive-thru electronic waste (e-waste) collection events are being hosted by the Weld County Board of Commissioners, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE), and the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) program.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Severance High School (1200 Hidden Valley Parkway). A second collection will be held on Saturday, August 9, during the same hours, at the Island Grove Grandstand Arena East Parking Lot (501 North 14th Avenue) in Greeley.

The events are open to all Weld County residents. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online through the HHW website. While drive-ups may be accommodated if space allows, those without a reservation could be asked to wait or return later depending on demand.

Accepted items include televisions, laptops, computer monitors, microwaves, and a variety of other household electronics. All items must be residential in nature, fit in a standard-sized vehicle, and be easily accessible for unloading. No business waste or trailers will be accepted.

Recycling and disposal services will be handled by IT Refresh, a certified electronics recycler committed to secure and environmentally responsible disposal.

For full details and to reserve a time slot, visit: weld.gov/go/hhw.

Source: Weld County Government