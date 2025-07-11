Inspiring Leadership, Community Events, and Summer Celebrations Highlight This Week’s North Forty News

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Every now and then, I read a story that reminds me exactly why we do what we do. This week, it was 14-year-old Malachi Hamilton from Fort Collins—featured in our cover story—whose quiet leadership and commitment through the Young Marines program is precisely the kind of example our communities need right now. Stories like his inspire us all to lead with purpose, no matter our age.

This issue is packed with meaningful coverage from across Northern Colorado. From Wellington’s new water payment program and a Livermore community tradition, to Nederland’s bold plan to purchase Eldora Mountain, these stories show the power of local people shaping their futures.

We’re also taking time this week to enjoy the season, whether that’s through the upcoming Poudre RiverFest, summer concerts, or simply sharing a meal with family. In this edition’s “Publisher’s Plate,” I share a recipe that brought my whole family to the table—Cajun Steak and Shrimp Alfredo, made with premium ingredients from Passanante’s Home Food Service. When life gets busy, simple, quality meals like this help me reconnect with what matters.

Thanks for making North Forty News a part of your week. We’re proud to keep telling the stories that connect Northern Colorado—because a connected community is a thriving one.

To read this week’s stories and stay up to date on what’s happening near you, read our e-edition at northfortynews.com/this-week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

