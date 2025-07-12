North Forty News Joins Nextdoor to Expand Local Connection

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado’s trusted community news source now delivering headlines and neighborhood stories straight to your Nextdoor feed.

North Forty News is proud to announce its official presence on Nextdoor as a local Media Publisher. Millions across the U.S. trust the neighborhood-based social media platform.

This expansion offers a new way for readers in Northern Colorado to stay informed about hyperlocal headlines, community events, weather updates, and neighbor-to-neighbor stories that make this region special.

By joining Nextdoor, North Forty News strengthens its commitment to being more than just news. The platform will serve as an extension of our ongoing mission to build a more connected and informed Northern Colorado, reaching residents where they already gather to share information, voice concerns, and celebrate local success.

“Our readers are our neighbors,” said publisher Blaine Howerton. “Joining Nextdoor is about bringing news closer to home. We want to be part of the everyday conversation happening in the communities we serve.”

North Forty News covers every large city and small town in Northern Colorado. The North Forty News coverage area reaches from Greeley to Steamboat Springs (East to West), and Cheyenne to Longmont (North to South).

From Wellington to Loveland, Red Feather Lakes to Fort Collins (and many more areas). It’s the only publication in Northern Colorado with the sole mission to cover and reach the entire region.

The publication’s team will use Nextdoor to share daily headlines, promote events, post critical public notices, and highlight uplifting stories of local impact.

The move also opens the door for direct engagement—residents can comment, ask questions, or tip us off to stories that matter most in their neighborhoods.

As North Forty News continues to lead the charge in local journalism—now 100% digital and community-driven—platforms like Nextdoor play a vital role in ensuring readers have quick and easy access to reliable information.

Stay Connected

Follow North Forty News on Nextdoor to see our latest posts, interact with our team, and help shape the stories that define Northern Colorado.

👉 Click here to follow us now

Let’s grow stronger—one neighborhood at a time.