Road Upgrades on County Road 77 Continue with New Phase Starting May 19

Northern Weld County project to enhance rural infrastructure while minimizing community disruptions

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Department of Public Works is set to begin the third phase of significant infrastructure improvements on Weld County Road (WCR) 77 starting May 19, with a temporary closure extending through October 31, 2025. This phase focuses on the segment between WCR 106 and WCR 120 and is part of a multi-year effort to rebuild the roadway from Colorado Highway 14 to WCR 136.

The closure, approved by the Weld County Board of Commissioners, will allow crews to strengthen the road’s foundation using full-depth reclamation—a technique already used successfully along previous segments of WCR 77. Additionally, select culvert replacements near WCR 120 are planned to improve water flow and long-term road stability.

To reduce inconvenience to residents and organizations, Weld County is coordinating with community stakeholders and timing the project around key events:

The start date is set after Pawnee School District’s graduation to avoid conflicts with school traffic.

A temporary reopening is planned for Father’s Day weekend (June 12–15) to accommodate visitors attending the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo in Grover.

County officials, including the Briggsdale and Pawnee Fire Protection Districts, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and local mail and school transportation services, have collaborated with Public Works to ensure emergency access and service continuity during the closure.

“This road is a major artery for northern Weld County,” said District 1 Commissioner Jason Maxey. “We appreciate the public’s patience and are doing all we can to coordinate around important community needs.”

The estimated $3.5 million project is funded primarily through the county’s Public Works budget, supplemented by a $1 million grant awarded by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs in late 2024.

These improvements mark a continuation of Weld County’s investment in rural infrastructure, with the broader goal of rebuilding WCR 77 to WCR 136.

For detour maps and updates, visit the Weld County Road Advisory Map.



Information provided by Weld County Government.