Greeley Neighborhood Grants Open March 1

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Mini grants support cleanups, landscaping, and community improvements across the city

GREELEY — Residents across Greeley will soon have an opportunity to invest directly in their own neighborhoods as the City of Greeley launches its Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program on March 1.

The program, managed by the City’s Neighborhood Resource Office, offers mini-grants to neighborhood groups, blocks, and homeowner associations seeking to beautify and improve their communities. From planting new greenery and installing signage to organizing neighborhood-wide cleanups, a wide range of ideas qualify for funding.

“By giving residents the tools to lead local clean-ups and lasting improvements, the Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program helps keep Greeley cleaner, safer, and more beautiful — one block at a time,” said Neighborhood Resource Office Planner Betsy Kellums.

Applications open March 1 and must be submitted by April 15.

Two types of funding are available. Neighborhood groups can apply for $100 gift cards to support activities such as clean-up days or block parties. For longer-term improvements, grants of up to $2,500 are available for projects including landscaping, signage, community green spaces, lighting, and safety enhancements.

To apply, residents must use the Community Development online portal, eTRAKiT, available at https://www.greeleygov.com. Applicants should select “Permits,” then “Apply/New Permit,” log in or create a free account, and complete the application.

Each application must designate a neighborhood contact who represents a clearly defined area and has authority to speak on behalf of that area. Supporting documentation is required, including a proposed budget and letters of support from neighbors.

The Neighborhood Resource Office is available to discuss project ideas and answer questions at [email protected], [email protected], or by calling 970-350-9222.

For Northern Colorado communities watching how local governments empower residents to shape their surroundings, Greeley’s program offers a model of grassroots investment that could inspire similar efforts across the region.

Attribution: City of Greeley