The Devil Makes Three Live in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High-energy roots trio blends folk, blues, and punk at Aggie Theatre

Fans of gritty Americana and high-octane string music will pack the floor at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, February 28, when The Devil Makes Three returns to Fort Collins for a 7 p.m. show.

Formed in 2002 in Santa Cruz, California, The Devil Makes Three has built a devoted following with a sound that fuses ragtime, Delta blues, country, bluegrass, and punk into something unmistakably their own. Founded by childhood friends Pete Bernhard and Cooper McBean, the band’s stripped-down, high-energy performances have become known for turning traditional influences into raw, modern anthems.

Over seven studio albums, the trio has explored themes of struggle, resilience, freedom, and redemption — often balancing darker storytelling with sharp wit and relatability. The addition of MorganEve Swain has further expanded the band’s depth while preserving its minimalist roots. Their live shows are widely praised for creating a powerful communal experience in which the past and present collide in a sound that feels both timeless and urgent.

For Northern Colorado music fans, the performance at the Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue in Fort Collins, offers a chance to see a nationally touring act in one of the region’s most intimate and beloved venues.

Tickets and additional details are available through the Aggie Theatre.

