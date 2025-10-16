Poudre Fire Authority Begins Remodel of Volunteer Station 11 in Redstone Canyon

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Upgrades will improve safety, comfort, and response capability for rural wildland volunteers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) has begun remodeling Station 11, one of its two volunteer fire stations, located in the Redstone Canyon area west of Fort Collins. Initially built in 1995, the station serves one of the most remote regions within PFA’s jurisdiction and is staffed by volunteer firefighters from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Poudre Fire Authority Station 11 Remodel (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Located at 16248 Red Canyon Ranch Rd, Loveland, the existing building is primarily a large apparatus bay with limited storage and workspace. The remodel project will modernize the structure, improving functionality and comfort for the volunteers who serve this rugged, wildfire-prone region.

Poudre Fire Authority Station 11 Remodel (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

“This project recognizes the essential service of our volunteer firefighters who respond to emergencies in some of the most difficult-to-access terrain in Larimer County,” said PFA representatives. “Investing in their working environment ensures they can continue protecting the community safely and effectively.”

Poudre Fire Authority Station 11 Remodel (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Station 11’s coverage area is entirely wildland, accessible only by one county road and several U.S. Forest Service access roads. The remodel aims to enhance PFA’s readiness during the region’s increasingly active wildfire seasons while providing volunteers with the necessary resources.

For photos and updates on the project’s progress, visit poudre-fire.org.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority