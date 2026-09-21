Johnstown Water Coordinator Earns Regional Conservation Award

Lilly Cory recognized for water efficiency leadership across Rocky Mountain region

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Johnstown Water Efficiency Coordinator Lilly Cory has received a regional honor recognizing her work in water conservation and resource management.

Cory was named the 2026 recipient of the Alice Darilek Water Conservation Award from the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association. She received the award during the organization’s annual conference in Keystone.

The award is presented annually to a water conservation professional who demonstrates exceptional performance in advancing efficient water use throughout the region. It honors Alice Darilek, whose work in New Mexico helped shape conservation efforts across the Rocky Mountain West.

As Johnstown’s Water Efficiency Coordinator, Cory develops conservation programs, provides residents with water-use resources and education, and supports the town’s long-term water planning.

“Lilly’s work reflects the kind of leadership and innovation this award recognizes,” Johnstown Utilities Director Greg Venette said. “She has a talent for making water conservation understandable and practical for our community, while helping the Town take a thoughtful, long-term approach to managing this vital resource.”

Town officials said Cory’s work is particularly important as Johnstown continues to grow and faces the long-term challenge of responsibly managing its water resources.