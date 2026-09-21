Helping Families Support Children’s Mental Health

By Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Student Resources

As families begin a new school year, many are focused on shopping for school supplies, adjusting schedules and helping children settle into new routines. It’s also a good time to check in on a child’s emotional well-being.

For families, small changes in a child’s everyday habits can sometimes be early signs of behavioral health concerns. Sleep problems. Increased stress at school. Anxiety that comes and goes. Questions about focus or behavior that may not feel urgent but still feel concerning.

These are often the moments when families are simply looking for guidance and reassurance – help understanding what’s happening, how to support their child and what to do next.

Early intervention can make a meaningful difference in a person’s mental health journey. Individuals who receive support early on may be less likely to develop more serious conditions later.

Watch for these everyday changes

For children and teens, behavioral health concerns can look different depending on their age and stage of development. Some families may notice:

Changes in sleep patterns

Increased stress or worry

Difficulty focusing

Social challenges or bullying

Changes in mood or behavior

While many changes are a normal part of growing up, ongoing concerns may be a sign that additional support could be helpful.

Getting ahead of concerns early

If behavioral changes do arise, a good first step is to talk with your primary care provider who can offer guidance and help determine next steps.

In addition, check in with your insurance provider to determine what behavioral health resources are included in your coverage. Some plans offer coaching programs built for exactly this moment – before small concerns become bigger ones.

For example, UnitedHealthcare’s Child & Family Behavioral Coaching program for lower-severity needs provides eligible members access to:

Up to four virtual coaching sessions each month

Appointments available within 48 hours

Unlimited secure messaging and educational resources

Access to nationally board-certified health and wellness coaches under the supervision of licensed clinicians

Referrals to licensed clinicians when a higher level of care is needed

Know what resources are available

As children return to the classroom, families benefit from knowing what behavioral health resources are available before concerns arise. Reviewing your health plan benefits can help you understand where to turn if you or your child needs support.

Remember, mental health is part of overall health, and asking for support is an important step at any age. Whether someone needs coaching, digital tools, emotional support or help connecting with in-person care, having options available can make the path forward clearer.

By recognizing concerns early and knowing where to find support, families can take meaningful steps toward better mental health and well-being.

For more information about behavioral health resources, visit UHC.com.