Publisher’s Plate: Beef Casserole – King Ranch Flavor at Home

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Passanante’s premium ingredients make family meals effortless, flavorful, and truly memorable.

There’s a certain comfort that comes from gathering around the dinner table after a long day — the aroma of something warm and savory filling the house, the clatter of plates, and that first bite that says home.

This week, I pulled a classic recipe from Passanante’s Home Food Service blog — the King Ranch Beef Casserole — and put it to the test in my own kitchen. If you’ve never had it, imagine the best parts of Tex-Mex and homestyle comfort food baked into one bubbling dish of satisfaction. The recipe layers seasoned ground beef, creamy sauce, cheese, and crispy tortillas into a casserole that hits every note: hearty, cheesy, and just a little bit spicy.

But what really made this meal stand out was the quality of the ingredients. Every element — from the lean ground beef to the sharp cheddar — came from my Passanante’s freezer, perfectly portioned and vacuum-sealed for freshness. It wasn’t just convenient; it was exceptional.

The Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs. lean ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

1 cup bell pepper, diced

Dash of salt

1 10 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom

1 10 3/4 oz. can cream of chicken

1 10 oz. can mild Rotel tomatoes, drained

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

2 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

10 corn tortillas

Method:

Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the beef and onions. When the meat has almost cooked all the way, add the bell pepper and sprinkle with a dash of salt. When the meat is brown and thoroughly cooked, drain the grease from the pan. Heat a medium-sized saucepan over low/medium heat. Add the cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, Rotel tomatoes, garlic powder, and chili powder. Stir and cook until the mixture is warm, and then turn off the heat. Tear each tortilla into pieces and dip each piece into the sauce mixture. These pieces do not have to be totally saturated in the mixture, or you might use it all up and won’t have enough for the dish Place the tortillas in a large casserole dish and top with half of the meat mixture and half of the sauce. Sprinkle 2 cups of the cheese over the sauce and repeat the layers, finishing with the rest of the cheese. Cook for 40 minutes & enjoy!

Unlike grocery delivery or meal kits, Passanante’s isn’t about sending you ingredients you still have to rush to cook before they spoil. Instead, this is restaurant-quality food, custom-packed and delivered to your door, ready when you are. On a busy weeknight, that kind of flexibility is golden. I can thaw exactly what I need, skip the waste, and still serve my family something I’m proud of.

As I spooned out generous helpings of the casserole, my family gathered around the table — no rush, no stress. The flavors were rich, the texture perfect, and the cleanup minimal. That’s when it hit me: this is what dinner should feel like.

Passanante’s stands behind their products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee — something you won’t find with a grocery store order. After all, when you’re stocking your freezer with premium cuts of meat, wild-caught seafood, and farm-fresh vegetables, peace of mind matters.

For me, this series — The Publisher’s Plate — is about rediscovering what family meals can be—real food, real time together, and absolute convenience.

If you’ve ever thought about taking the hassle out of dinner without giving up quality, I encourage you to give Passanante’s Home Food Service a try. Exclusively for North Forty News readers, you’ll get $200 off your first food order — a fantastic way to start, and yes, that’s essentially free food.

You can find this week’s featured recipe, King Ranch Beef Casserole, and more at homefoodservices.com.

Read more stories like this — and start your own home dining journey — at northfortynews.com/publishersplate.