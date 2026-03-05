Loveland Food Drive Collects 48,000 Pounds for Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community generosity helps KidsPak supply weekend meals for students across the Thompson School District.

A Northern Colorado community food drive has delivered a powerful result for local students facing food insecurity.

KidsPak announced that its Annual City-Wide Food Drive collected more than 48,000 pounds of food in just three days, making it the most successful drive in the organization’s history. The donations will help provide weekend food bags to students across the Thompson School District and surrounding communities.

The effort brought together more than 300 volunteers, many working multiple shifts, and shoppers at eight grocery stores in Berthoud and Loveland. Organizers estimate the total value of donated food at more than $92,000.

The food drive plays a critical role in KidsPak’s mission to support students who rely on school meals during the week but may not have reliable access to food on weekends. The donated food will be packed into weekend bags that help ensure students return to school nourished and ready to learn on Monday mornings.

KidsPak leaders say the success of the drive reflects the generosity and commitment of the Northern Colorado community. Volunteers included local residents, businesses, and first responders who helped greet shoppers, transport donations, and manage food collection efforts.

“As we begin to see the first signs of spring here in Northern Colorado, it’s a reminder of how powerful a community can be when people come together to care for one another,” organizers shared in a message to supporters.

The collected food will help sustain the KidsPak program through the coming months as the organization continues providing hundreds of weekend food bags to local students each week.

For many families, the program ensures that when school cafeterias close on Friday afternoon, children still have access to nutritious meals through the weekend.

