Loveland Installs New Downtown Crosswalks to Improve Pedestrian Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$250,000 grant supports safer connections near 3rd Street and The Foundry

LOVELAND, Colo. – Work is now underway on new crosswalk installations at 3rd Street intersections with Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Loveland. The project, anticipated to take approximately two weeks, is designed to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity in a high-traffic area.

The effort is part of the City’s Heart Improvement Plan, which has already brought revitalization efforts to 4th Street. Construction will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., though businesses and sidewalks along 3rd Street will remain open during the project.

Traffic Impacts

For the duration of construction:

Lincoln Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

will be reduced to one lane. 3rd Street westbound traffic will close at Lincoln Avenue, with detours via Jefferson Avenue.

will close at Lincoln Avenue, with detours via Jefferson Avenue. 3rd Street eastbound traffic will close at Cleveland Avenue, with detours via Railroad Avenue.

will close at Cleveland Avenue, with detours via Railroad Avenue. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks at 1st Street and 4th Street until the new crossings are complete.

Why These Crosswalks?

Community input and a 2022 traffic study identified these intersections as critical for safer pedestrian movement. Once finished, the new bulb-out crosswalks will provide a direct and secure connection between downtown and the Foundry Parking Garage.

Funding and Partnerships

The City of Loveland and the Loveland Downtown Development Authority (DDA) secured a $250,000 Colorado Department of Local Affairs Revitalizing Main Streets (RMS) grant, matched with 10% local funding. The RMS program funds infrastructure projects across Colorado to encourage walking, biking, and community vitality.

Stay Informed

Residents can track progress and learn more about the Heart Improvement Plan at lovgov.org/HIPStreets.

For questions, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 970-962-2524 or email [email protected].