Suspect Arrested After Catfishing and Assault Incidents in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office urges additional victims to come forward

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man has been arrested after allegedly using a dating app to lure victims under false pretenses, then trapping and threatening them inside his vehicle. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is urging potential additional victims to come forward.

On August 31, 2025, deputies responded to a 911 hangup call from the Douglas Reservoir area. Upon arrival, they contacted a man identified as Anthony Brown Wright (DOB 08/09/92) and another adult as they exited a white GMC Yukon.

Anthony Brown Wright

Deputies learned the victim had arranged a meeting through a dating app but discovered the individual had misrepresented his identity, a tactic commonly known as “catfishing.” The suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving and disconnected a 911 call attempt.

Investigators linked the case to an earlier August incident at Simpson Ponds, south of Loveland. In that case, a suspect matching Wright’s description allegedly assaulted a victim, prevented them from leaving, and demanded sexual acts in exchange for not calling law enforcement.

Wright was arrested on August 31 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Criminal Extortion (class 4 felony)

Third Degree Assault (class 1 misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Phone or Telegraph Service (class 1 misdemeanor)

First Degree Trespass with Intent to Commit Crime (class 1 misdemeanor)

False Imprisonment (class 2 misdemeanor) – 2 counts

Theft less than $300 (petty offense)

He was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

Both known victims are transgender individuals, and deputies are investigating whether Wright intentionally targeted them based on their gender identity. Sheriff John Feyen emphasized the importance of reporting:

“Consent is always necessary. That’s true whether you’re in a committed relationship or a casual meetup. We understand how someone might feel uncomfortable reporting an incident like this, and I really want to thank the two people who came forward. If you’ve experienced something similar, please let us know. We’re not here to judge. We’re here to support you and keep our community safe.”

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to contact Deputy Megan Job at 970-577-2085 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Community members who use dating apps are reminded to take safety precautions when meeting new people and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office