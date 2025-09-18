Colorado Eagles to Make Greeley Their New Home in 2028 Under Historic 40-Year Agreement

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New arena in West Greeley to anchor hockey, youth programs, and regional economic growth

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley has secured a landmark 40-year agreement with the Colorado Eagles, ensuring that professional hockey will call Greeley home for decades. The deal makes the Eagles the anchor tenant for a new state-of-the-art arena and ice center planned for West Greeley, beginning with the 2028–2029 American Hockey League season.

The agreement marks a significant transition for the Eagles, who have played at Larimer County’s The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland since their founding in 2003. Their current lease there ends in 2028.

“This is a huge win for our city,” said Greeley Mayor John Gates. “Negotiating a 40-year agreement with these principal terms is unprecedented in our region and speaks to the trust and collaboration between the City and the Eagles organization. This agreement ensures that Greeley will be home to professional hockey for decades, driving economic growth, community pride, and entertainment opportunities for generations to come.”

Key Points of the Agreement

Term: 40 years beginning August 1, 2028, through July 31, 2068.

40 years beginning August 1, 2028, through July 31, 2068. Home Venue: The Eagles will play all home games at the new Greeley arena, including pre-season, regular season, playoffs, and special events.

The Eagles will play all home games at the new Greeley arena, including pre-season, regular season, playoffs, and special events. Rent: Between $20,000–$22,000 per game based on attendance, with a 10% escalation every five years.

Between $20,000–$22,000 per game based on attendance, with a 10% escalation every five years. Operations: The Eagles will cover property taxes, utilities, janitorial, ice maintenance, and event staffing, reducing taxpayer costs.

The Eagles will cover property taxes, utilities, janitorial, ice maintenance, and event staffing, reducing taxpayer costs. Revenue Sharing: Greeley and the team will share revenue from suite sales, specific ticket fees, advertising, sponsorships, and a portion of food and beverage sales. The City retains concessions.

Greeley and the team will share revenue from suite sales, specific ticket fees, advertising, sponsorships, and a portion of food and beverage sales. The City retains concessions. Community Benefits: Access to a new three-sheet Ice Center will expand opportunities for youth hockey, figure skating, and community programs.

“The Eagles are proud to call Northern Colorado home, and this 40-year agreement with Greeley is a bold step toward growing the sport and enriching the community,” said Martin Lind, CEO of The Water Valley Company and owner of the Colorado Eagles.

A Cornerstone of West Greeley Development

The arena will anchor the city’s larger West Greeley Project, a 100-acre development featuring entertainment, retail, dining, lodging, and community amenities. Construction of the arena and ice center is scheduled to begin in 2026, with doors opening by July 2028.

A groundbreaking for the broader West Greeley development is planned later this month, marking the first visible step toward transforming the site into a regional destination.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit speakupgreeley.com/catalyst.

Source: City of Greeley