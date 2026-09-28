Loveland Seeks Input on Transportation Projects

Oct. 8 open house will highlight five major transportation efforts

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Residents can review several transportation projects planned across Loveland and speak directly with project managers at a city open house Oct. 8.

The City of Loveland Transportation Open House will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Devereaux Hach Room at the Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St.

Residents can drop in during the three-hour event to review concept designs and project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback. City staff will also share information about project timelines, funding, and next steps.

Projects featured at the open house include the Loveland Colorado Connector (CoCo) Station Area Plan, Roadway Safety Action Plan, U.S. Highway 34/U.S. Highway 287 Access Project, U.S. Highway 34 Widening Project, and U.S. Highway 34 and Kendall Parkway Project.

“We invite the community to attend the open house, learn more about the proposed projects, ask questions, and share feedback that will help us advance improvements supporting safety, mobility, connectivity, and Loveland’s long-term needs,” City of Loveland Public Works representative Will Jones said.

Residents can review project information before the meeting at Let’s Talk Loveland and the city’s Current City Projects webpage.

Attribution: Information provided by the City of Loveland.