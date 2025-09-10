Northern Colorado to Honor 9/11 with Memorial and Stair Climb at Canvas Stadium

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to climb 110 stories in remembrance of fallen first responders

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and Colorado State University will host the second annual Northern Colorado 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Canvas Stadium.

The event begins with an opening ceremony at 4:45 p.m., followed by the stair climb at 5 p.m. Participants are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 stories, symbolizing the height of the World Trade Center, in remembrance of the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

The memorial is free and open to all community members. Registration is not required. Current first responders are encouraged to bring their gear, and seating will be available for spectators. Refreshments will be provided, and CSU’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

In addition to honoring the lives lost, Poudre Fire Authority will be accepting donations at the event to support its outreach and education programs, which include fire prevention education, car seat checks, and free non-certifying CPR courses. Community members can also donate online at qrco.de/PFACommunityFund.

Call to Action:

Northern Colorado residents are encouraged to attend this memorial event, participate in the climb, or show their support from the stands. Together, the community can honor the sacrifice of first responders and continue to build awareness of fire safety and prevention programs.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.