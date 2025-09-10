Weld County Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Murder Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities ask residents to remain alert across Colorado, California, and Mexico

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jose Rodriguez, 66, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Rodriguez, who has been featured on Weld County’s “Most Wanted” list, may still be in Colorado, though authorities believe he could also be in California or Mexico. Officials stress that community awareness is vital to his safe capture or voluntary surrender.

Rodriguez is described as a male, age 66, 5’7” tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents are urged not to approach Rodriguez if spotted. Instead, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6565, which is available 24/7, or email [email protected].

Law enforcement emphasizes that all charges are accusations only and that Rodriguez, like any defendant, is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information that could assist in locating Jose Rodriguez, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (970) 304-6565 or email [email protected].