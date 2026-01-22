Northern Lights Could Glow Over Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Aurora forecasts point to late-night viewing chances near Fort Collins and across northeastern Colorado

Northern Colorado residents may have another chance to catch the Aurora Borealis this week, with forecasts suggesting the Northern Lights could become visible in dark, rural areas away from city glow.

The Aurora Borealis—typically visible between September and April—appears when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s magnetic field, creating shimmering waves of green, pink, and purple light across the sky. Experts say the best viewing window is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., especially during periods of heightened geomagnetic activity.

According to scientists, this week’s geomagnetic conditions could make the aurora visible farther south than usual, with potential viewing locations including areas near Fort Collins, along the Continental Divide, and across northeastern Colorado. Residents in Weld and Larimer counties may have a better chance if skies remain clear and light pollution is minimal.

For those hoping to track real-time forecasts, tools like the AuroraReach app (https://aurorareach.com/) provide notifications and probability updates based on solar activity. Another reliable resource comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which offers experimental aurora-viewline maps showing potential visibility for tonight and tomorrow night (https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-viewline-tonight-and-tomorrow-night-experimental).

Last November’s aurora display drew crowds across Colorado, surprising many who thought such sights required travel to places like Iceland or Alaska. If conditions align again, this week could offer another memorable skywatching moment for Northern Colorado.

