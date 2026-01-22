Hazardous Weather Outlook Warns of Arctic Cold Ahead

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire weather concerns linger before snow, slick travel; subzero temperatures arrive late week across Northern Colorado

A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued today by the National Weather Service cautions Northern Colorado residents to prepare for a rapid change in conditions beginning this evening, with lingering fire weather concerns followed by snow and dangerously cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

According to the outlook, dry and breezy conditions this evening may continue to elevate fire weather risk in parts of the foothills and nearby areas. Residents are urged to use caution with outdoor activities that could spark fires as winds remain gusty and humidity stays low.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook then points to a sharp shift late Thursday into Friday, as an arctic air mass settles over the region. Periods of light snow are expected, creating slick travel conditions, but the primary impact will be the cold. Forecast temperatures are expected to fall into the teens on Friday, drop to near or below zero on Friday night, and remain bitterly cold through Saturday night. Daytime highs this weekend may struggle to reach the single digits and teens before gradual warming early next week.

The outlook applies to much of Northern Colorado, including Larimer and Weld counties, and will be updated as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts closely and take precautions for cold-sensitive people, pets, and infrastructure. Additional forecast details are available at https://www.weather.gov/bou.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder