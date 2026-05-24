Reservoir Access Expands for Memorial Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado visitors will see temporary reopenings at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake during the holiday weekend as construction pauses

Visitors planning Memorial Day weekend trips to Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will find many recreation areas temporarily open while ongoing infrastructure work pauses for the holiday weekend.

Community Message

According to Larimer County Natural Resources, asphalt construction remains active throughout both reservoir areas, though several popular sites and trails will be available Saturday through Monday before some closures return after the holiday.

At Horsetooth Reservoir, Inlet Bay, Satanka Bay, and all east-side day-use areas will remain open throughout the weekend. The Bay to Bay Trail will also reopen temporarily, though visitors must access portions of the trail on foot near South Bay. Parking for the trail is available at Inlet Bay and the Blue Sky Trailhead. South Bay Lot B near the swim beach remains closed to vehicle traffic but open to pedestrians.

At Carter Lake, the Quarry Day Use Area, Eagle Campground, Big Thompson Day Use Area, North Pines, and the South Shore and Sundance Trail areas will remain open during the holiday period.

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County officials are also encouraging boaters and paddlers to wear personal flotation devices during the busy weekend. Current boating access and ramp schedules are available through the county’s boating information page at Larimer County boating updates.

Trail users are advised to check conditions and closures on COTREX before heading out, as construction will continue after Memorial Day.

The temporary reopenings come as Larimer County completes the final phases of a major infrastructure improvement project affecting both reservoir recreation areas during the spring and early summer.

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Attribution: Information provided by Larimer County Natural Resources.