Thanksgiving in Northern Colorado: Tradition, Community, and Ways to Celebrate This Week

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

With winter snowfall settling into the Rockies, Northern Colorado reflects on its history of gratitude and gathers for local holiday events.

As fresh snow blankets the high country and winter settles into Northern Colorado, communities across the region prepare for Thanksgiving—a holiday rooted in gratitude, reflection, and coming together. For generations, residents have marked the day with shared meals, service, and tradition, weaving a uniquely regional story of thankfulness that still resonates today.

Thanksgiving has always held particular meaning in Colorado’s early frontier communities. In the late 1800s, before Fort Collins developed into the bustling city it is today, local families gathered in small church halls and schoolhouses for community dinners, dances, and shared harvest celebrations. Those early observances reflected a sense of resilience and fellowship—an acknowledgement of a year’s challenges and blessings, and a reminder of how deeply interconnected life on the plains and foothills could be.

As Colorado grew after statehood in 1876, Thanksgiving celebrations became more structured and widely observed. Fort Collins newspapers from the era documented communal meals, town gatherings, and social dances across Larimer County—events that centered on gratitude for the land, the harvest, and the neighbors who helped shape early settlement life. Many of today’s holiday traditions still echo those gatherings of fellowship and reflection.

In 2025, Northern Colorado continues to embrace that spirit through annual traditions and new ways for residents to participate together. This year’s Thanksgiving Day Run in downtown Fort Collins invites families, runners, and walkers to join a four-mile community event supporting RamStrength, a local nonprofit assisting cancer survivors. The long-running event begins Thanksgiving morning and continues to draw participants from across the region.

Later in the weekend, Colorado Youth Outdoors opens its annual NoCo Winter Wonderland, a drive-through holiday light experience on its 50-acre campus east of Fort Collins. The attraction offers families a chance to enjoy dazzling moving-light displays and seasonal scenes from the comfort of their vehicles—an easy way to extend the holiday’s sense of warmth and togetherness.

No matter how residents choose to celebrate—whether through a morning run, a shared meal, a volunteer opportunity, or a quiet moment outdoors—Northern Colorado’s Thanksgiving traditions remain rooted in gratitude and community. As snow settles in the mountains and the holiday season begins, it’s a timely reminder of the connections that define life across our region.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.