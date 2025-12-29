Weld County Updates EV Zoning Rules

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New zoning definitions clarify where public EV charging is allowed across agricultural, commercial, and industrial areas

Weld County commissioners have approved updates to the county’s zoning code that clarify how and where electric vehicle (EV) charging stations may be installed, a move aimed at supporting transportation infrastructure while maintaining existing local permitting processes.

The Weld County Board of County Commissioners adopted an ordinance updating Chapter 23 of the Weld County Code to formally define “EV Charging Stations” and allow nonresidential charging stations as a use by right in Agricultural, Commercial, and Industrial zoning districts. The change does not affect residents’ or tenants’ ability to charge electric vehicles on property they own or lease in any zoning district.

County officials said the update aligns Weld County with House Bill 24-1173, a state law requiring counties to address local permitting and standards for EV charging stations by Dec. 31, 2025. The board reviewed the proposed changes during a work session on Nov. 18, 2025, and confirmed the county’s approach to compliance.

Under the law, counties may adopt state model standards, create local standards through an administrative review process, or formally continue using an existing permitting system. Weld County chose to continue its current process, which relies on administrative permits such as electrical and building permits rather than additional zoning approvals.

A separate resolution documenting that decision will be presented to the board on Dec. 31, 2025. Weld County will also notify the Colorado Energy Office of its compliance by the March 1, 2026, deadline.

The ordinance was reviewed by the Weld County Planning Commission and completed the required three-reading process before adoption. The changes take effect Dec. 29, 2025.

More information is available through Long-range Planning – Weld County at https://www.weld.gov.

Source: Weld County