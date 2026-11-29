North Forty News analysis finds more than half of sampled evening flights delayed as crashes close major mountain highways during Thanksgiving weekend.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thanksgiving weekend travel took a dramatic turn Saturday, Nov. 28, as a fast-moving cold front swept across Colorado, delivering snow, powerful winds, and sharply colder temperatures. Widespread flight delays and mountain highway closures complicated travel plans for thousands of holiday travelers.

An analysis by North Forty News of 200 evening flights listed on Denver International Airport’s official website at approximately 6:31 p.m. found 107 flights delayed, representing 53.5% of the arrivals and departures reviewed.

Among the 100 incoming flights analyzed, 59 were delayed. Another 48 of 100 departing flights were running behind schedule.

Delays averaged approximately 40 minutes, with 25 flights delayed by at least an hour and three departures pushed back more than two hours.

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Southwest Airlines experienced particularly widespread disruptions, with 57 of its 71 sampled flights delayed — approximately 80%. United Airlines recorded 35 delays among 105 flights reviewed.

Departures to Casper, San Francisco and Montrose were among the most significantly affected, with delays exceeding two hours.

The analysis represents a Saturday evening snapshot rather than full-day airport statistics. Individual flight listings did not identify the causes of delays.

Mountain Highways Shut Down

The Colorado State Patrol reported Saturday evening that Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between Georgetown and the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple vehicle crashes and hazardous road conditions.

Authorities also reported closing U.S. Highway 40 in both directions near Granby following a crash. Reopening times were unknown when the notices were issued.

Earlier Saturday, snow squall warnings covered portions of Clear Creek, Summit, Grand and Larimer counties, including Interstate 70, U.S. 40, U.S. 6 and Colorado Highway 14 west of Fort Collins.

The warnings described whiteout conditions and life-threatening travel hazards. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph were also forecast across much of northeastern Colorado.

Sunday Travel Outlook Improves

Conditions are expected to improve considerably on Sunday, as many travelers return home from Thanksgiving gatherings.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for skies to clear Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 18 degrees. Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and considerably lighter winds. Temperatures could reach 55 degrees Monday.

Despite improving weather, travelers should prepare for lingering flight disruptions and icy road conditions, particularly in the early morning.

Northern Colorado residents traveling to Denver International Airport should confirm flight schedules before leaving home and allow additional travel time.

For updated flight information, visit FlyDenver.com. Current highway closures and driving conditions are available at COtrip.org.

Related coverage: Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Colorado Mountains