Paul Reiser Live in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Comedy legend takes the stage at The Lincoln Center for two February performances

Fort Collins audiences will have the chance to see acclaimed comedian and actor Paul Reiser live at The Lincoln Center on Friday, February 20, and Sunday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Reiser, named one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, recently returned to his stand-up roots with his special Life, Death and Rice Pudding, his first in more than three decades. Over a career spanning film, television, and comedy stages, he has earned recognition for roles in films including Diner, Whiplash, and The Thing About My Folks, which he wrote for actor Peter Falk.

The Fort Collins performances are part of The Lincoln Center’s ongoing lineup of national touring artists, bringing nationally recognized entertainers to Northern Colorado. Ticket prices range from $40 to $57. For younger arts patrons, Lincoln Center’s Entourage membership program offers discounted tickets and special events for adults ages 21 to 39.

