Greeley Police Chief Involved in Neighborhood Teen Bicycle Crash

Teen injured in residential neighborhood; Colorado State Patrol leads investigation

GREELEY — The chief of police in Greeley was involved in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon that left a 15-year-old bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on February 15 in a residential neighborhood. Preliminary information indicates Chief Adam Turk was driving an unmarked police vehicle when the juvenile entered the roadway on a bicycle and was struck.

Authorities said Chief Turk immediately provided first aid and requested paramedics. The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Greeley Police Department’s Traffic Unit initially responded to the scene, but the investigation has been turned over to the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to ensure an independent review. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number VC260046. More information about the agency is available at https://csp.colorado.gov.

As this investigation continues, it is a reminder for drivers and cyclists alike to use caution in Northern Colorado neighborhoods, where pedestrian and bicycle traffic can increase with changing weather and afternoon activity.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.