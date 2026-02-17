Colorado DMV Upgrade Live, Portal Pending

Online services operational; customer login feature not yet active

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles has completed its long-planned digital system upgrade, but at least one highly anticipated feature — the new secure customer portal — does not appear to be active yet.

State officials announced this week that the myDMV platform and CO MV Express kiosks are now operating on a modernized system, replacing aging technology across the state. In-person appointments at state DMV offices have also resumed. However, as of publication, the secure login portal referenced in the announcement is not yet accessible through the myDMV website.

For residents in Northern Colorado who rely on online renewals, driver record access, and address updates, the updated site does reflect structural changes and improved navigation. The platform presents services more clearly and includes expanded search functionality, though the promised logged-in customer portal appears to be pending activation.

The Colorado DMV has described the broader system overhaul as a major step toward enhanced cybersecurity and improved customer experience. According to the agency, the upgrade is designed to support secure transactions and modernize maintenance of DMV services statewide.

North Forty News has reached out to the DMV’s public relations contact to confirm when the secure portal will officially launch and will update this story when additional information becomes available.

Residents planning to visit county-run motor vehicle offices for vehicle registration should continue checking their local County Clerk and Recorder websites for specific office schedules, as counties manage their own operations.

More information about the system is available at https://dmv.colorado.gov/mydmv.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles