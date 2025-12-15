Greeley Menorah Lighting Marks Chanukah Downtown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public celebration brings music, tradition, and community together at 9th Street Plaza

Downtown Greeley will glow with tradition and community spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 17, as residents gather for the annual Greeley Menorah Lighting & Chanukah Celebration at 9th Street Plaza. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

The celebration features the lighting of a giant menorah, Jewish holiday music, and traditional Chanukah foods, offering families and neighbors of all backgrounds a chance to share in the holiday’s themes of light, resilience, and unity. Mayor Hall, local dignitaries, and community members are expected to attend.

The event is part of a broader schedule of Chanukah 2025 celebrations organized by Jewish Northern Colorado, which hosts events across the region throughout the holiday. More information on additional Chanukah events and community celebrations is available at jewishnco.com.

