Apartment Fire Quickly Contained in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crews respond to West 15th Street blaze; no injuries reported

A rapid response by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority crews contained an apartment fire in west Loveland on Tuesday afternoon, minimizing damage and preventing injuries.

Apartment fire, 2100 block of West 15th Street (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Multiple 911 calls reported smoke and flames coming from an apartment in the 2100 block of West 15th Street. Engine 43 arrived within four minutes and confirmed a working fire in a lower-level unit. Firefighters immediately deployed a hose line, conducted a primary search of all apartments in the building, secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant, and checked adjacent units for fire extension.

Apartment fire, 2100 block of West 15th Street (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

The fire was quickly brought under control. The affected apartment sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, but no one was home at the time of the incident. Loveland Emergency Management is coordinating with the apartment manager to arrange temporary housing for any displaced residents.

Apartment fire, 2100 block of West 15th Street (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Berthoud Fire Protection District, Thompson Valley EMS, local utility companies, and Loveland Police Department officers assisted on scene.

Source: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority