St. Patrick’s Day Events Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Parades, bar crawls, festivals, and Irish music bring a week of celebrations to communities across the region.

Residents looking for St. Patrick’s Day events in Northern Colorado will find parades, festivals, bar crawls, and Irish music happening across the region.

There are several opportunities to celebrate Irish culture while enjoying community gatherings and festive traditions.

Many of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events in Northern Colorado take place on Saturday, March 14, when multiple festivals will be held across the region. Additional music and cultural events continue through St. Patrick’s Day and into the following weekend.

Upcoming events include:

Old Town St. Pat’s Parade Celebration

Fort Collins, Old Town | March 14

The Old Town St. Pat’s Parade Celebration returns to downtown Fort Collins on March 14, bringing community groups, performers, and families together for a festive morning parade followed by music, food, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. The annual event draws thousands of spectators and helps kick off St. Patrick’s weekend across Northern Colorado.

IPA Fest

Loveland Aleworks | March 14

IPA Fest will gather craft beer fans in Loveland on March 14 for an afternoon of tastings featuring hop-forward beers from regional breweries. The event celebrates Northern Colorado’s nationally recognized brewing culture while giving attendees a chance to sample a wide variety of IPAs during St. Patrick’s weekend.

St. Paddy’s Festival

Wellington, Centennial Park | March 14

St. Paddy’s Festival invites residents to celebrate Irish culture with live music, themed food and drinks, and a festive community gathering on March 14. The event offers a lively setting for friends and families to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day traditions together.

Fort Collins St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Fort Collins | March 14

The Fort Collins St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl will take participants through several downtown venues on March 14 as they celebrate the holiday with themed drinks and festive attire. The event encourages attendees to explore the city’s nightlife while gathering with friends for St. Patrick’s weekend.

St. Paddy’s Once Upon A Tune

Breckenridge Brewery, Fort Collins | March 17

St. Paddy’s Once Upon A Tune will take place in Fort Collins on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, offering an evening of Irish-inspired music and storytelling. The event offers a cultural way to celebrate the holiday, highlighting live performances and traditional melodies.

Irish Music

Rialto Theatre, Loveland | March 20

A special Irish music performance on March 20 will extend the holiday spirit beyond St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of traditional and contemporary Irish sounds. The event gives Northern Colorado residents another opportunity to enjoy live music inspired by Irish culture.

