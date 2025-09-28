Comfort Food, Elevated: Chicken Parmesan at Home with Passanante’s Premium Ingredients

There’s something about the aroma of parmesan crusted chicken sizzling in a skillet that takes me straight back to family dinners growing up. That’s why I wanted to write this chicken parmesan recipe. It’s comfort food at its finest — golden-breaded chicken, rich marinara, and a blanket of melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. But this time, I didn’t have to rush to the store, worry about portion sizes, or settle for less-than-stellar ingredients. Thanks to Passanante’s Home Food Service, I had everything I needed — restaurant-quality chicken breasts, fresh cheese, and premium pantry staples — ready in my freezer when I wanted it.

A Recipe Worth Repeating

I chose to make a parmesan crusted chicken recipe from allrecipes.com, a classic that never fails to bring people together around the table. The process was simple: bread the chicken, pan-fry to golden perfection, top with marinara and cheese, then finish in the oven. The result? Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, with just the right balance of savory and tangy flavors. My kids practically cleaned their plates, and I caught myself sneaking seconds.

Ingredients

Original Chicken parmesan recipe (1X) yields 4 servings

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 large eggs

1 cup panko bread crumbs, or more as needed

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or more if needed

½ cup olive oil for frying, or as needed

½ cup prepared tomato sauce

¼ cup fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup grated provolone cheese

2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C). Gather all ingredients. Prepare chicken: Pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet until each breast is about ½-inch thick.

Place chicken breasts between two sheets of heavy plastic wrap or resealable freezer bags on a solid surface. Season and flour: Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.

Lightly dust with flour, using a sifter or strainer for even coating. Bread the chicken: Beat eggs in a shallow bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix bread crumbs with ½ cup Parmesan cheese.

Dip each floured chicken breast into the beaten eggs, then press into the breadcrumb mixture until well coated.

Repeat with remaining chicken. Let coated chicken rest for 10–15 minutes. Pan-fry: Heat ½ inch of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.

Fry chicken until golden, about 2 minutes per side. (It will finish cooking in the oven.) Assemble: Transfer fried chicken breasts to a baking dish.

Top each with 2 tablespoons of tomato sauce.

Layer with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and provolone.

Sprinkle remaining Parmesan on top and drizzle with ½ teaspoon olive oil per breast. Bake: Place baking dish in the preheated oven.

Bake until cheese is browned and bubbly and the chicken is fully cooked, 15–20 minutes.

Check doneness with an instant-read thermometer; chicken should reach 165°F (74°C) at the center.

Why Passanante’s Makes the Difference

Cooking with Passanante’s ingredients isn’t like shopping at the grocery store or subscribing to a meal kit. This is not a kit—it’s far better. Everything is restaurant-quality, individually portioned, flash-frozen at peak freshness, and stored conveniently in my freezer. That means on a busy night, I can grab exactly what I need and make a wholesome, hearty dinner without stress.

For families like mine, that convenience is gold. No wilted produce. No food waste. Just nutritious, high-quality ingredients at my fingertips. Passanante’s even guarantees their products — if something doesn’t meet their high standard, they’ll make it right. That kind of commitment builds trust.

Dinner, Simplified

With three kids and a business to run, I don’t always have hours to spend in the kitchen. But I want my family to enjoy meals that are both healthy and satisfying. That’s where Passanante’s truly shines: convenience without compromise. A dinner like Crusted Parmesan Chicken becomes a weeknight victory instead of a weekend project.

And let me tell you — when your teenage son says, “Dad, this tastes like it came from a restaurant,” you know you’re onto something.

I’ve partnered with Passanante’s to bring North Forty News readers an exclusive offer: $200 off your first food order. That’s essentially free food to try for yourself. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to bring restaurant-quality dining home, now is the time.

Visit northfortynews.com/publishersplate to learn more, explore recipes, and claim your discount.

Because dinner should be more than just a meal — it should be a memory.

Recipe courtesy of AllRecipes.com. Ingredients courtesy of Passanante’s Home Food Service.