Magic Feather Prescribed Burn Underway Near Red Feather Lakes; Sheriff Issues Smoke Advisory

Firefighters continue controlled burning after a successful test fire as Larimer County officials ask residents not to call 911 to report smoke from the planned operation.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters are continuing the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn southeast of Red Feather Lakes today, October 18, after a successful test fire and confirmation that conditions are suitable for additional ignitions.

The U.S. Forest Service said crews evaluated conditions and determined it was safe to proceed with the planned operation. Smoke is expected to be visible in the surrounding area throughout the day.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office also issued a public advisory asking residents not to call 911 to report smoke from the prescribed burn.

The advisory aims to prevent unnecessary emergency calls related to the planned operation. Residents should still contact 911 if they observe an unrelated fire, an immediate threat to life or property, or another emergency.

Controlled Fire Helps Reduce Wildfire Risk

The Magic Feather Prescribed Burn is part of ongoing forest management efforts in the Roosevelt National Forest. Crews carefully plan and conduct prescribed fires under specific weather, vegetation, and safety conditions to reduce accumulated fuels that could contribute to more severe wildfires.

Before proceeding with a larger prescribed burn, firefighters conduct a test fire to evaluate how vegetation responds to current conditions. The successful test fire at Magic Feather allowed crews to continue ignitions.

Prescribed burning can also support forest health by recycling nutrients, improving habitat conditions, and helping restore natural fire processes.

Smoke Expected Around Red Feather Lakes

Residents and visitors in the Red Feather Lakes area may notice smoke as burning continues. Visibility and smoke movement can change depending on wind and atmospheric conditions.

The Forest Service has not specified in its latest announcement how long today’s ignitions will continue or when smoke will dissipate.

Officials said they will post additional updates throughout the day.

For the latest information, visit the official InciWeb incident information website or follow the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.