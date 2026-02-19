Journey to Oz Comes to Loveland’s Rialto Theater

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Interactive family performance invites kids on stage for a magical night in Emerald City

Families across Northern Colorado are invited to click their heels and head to downtown Loveland as Journey to Oz takes the stage at the Rialto Theater on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Designed especially for children ages 5 to 11, this imaginative new adaptation transforms the entire theater into the Land of Oz. Sixteen audience members will be selected to join the cast on stage in Emerald City, singing, acting, and dancing alongside the performers. From munchkins to crows and even flying monkeys, the full audience plays a part—creating sound effects, singing along, and helping bring the classic story to life.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids, including ticketing fees. The Rialto Theater is located at 228 East Fourth Street in downtown Loveland. For tickets and more information, contact the theater at (970) 962-2120 or visit the venue directly.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.