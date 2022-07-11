Amy Phillips Chosen as Loveland Public Library Director

New director brings focus on innovation, proven community connection to role



The City of Loveland has hired accomplished public library professional and current Loveland Public Library (library) Adult Services Manager Amy Phillips as the library’s new director. Phillips has served in the acting director role since March 2022 and was selected among four highly qualified finalists following a national search. Phillips transitions to the permanent director role immediately.

“The library is a vital community gathering place and Amy was the clear choice to ensure strong, community-focused leadership continues for our citizens,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “Since joining the library nine years ago, Amy has consistently demonstrated leadership and vision through innovative program development, a deep focus on serving all members of the Loveland community, and ensuring that the library remains a transformative space, able to adapt to the ever-changing world. We are honored to have Amy’s leadership in Loveland.”

Phillips joined the library as adult services division manager in June 2013 and added the role of collection management manager in 2018. She is credited with introducing and managing the library’s Community Conversations program using the Harwood Model, and building the library’s community partnerships with the Larimer County Workforce Center, Homeward Alliance, Loveland’s Poet Laureate, Heart and Sol, and more. Phillips has also played an integral role in the library’s strategic planning and feasibility study efforts, financial planning, and budgeting.

In addition to extensive experience managing people, programs, collections, and partnerships over the past 20 years, Phillips brings a solid financial background to the role. Before her work in Loveland, Phillips oversaw four libraries across multiple states as well as online resources for Colorado Technical University and held several positions with Douglas County Libraries. Phillips has her Ph.D. from Dominican University, focusing on advocacy for libraries.

“Libraries continue to be important community resources. The Loveland library is committed to meeting people where they are. We understand that the new COVID world is changing the needs of our community, and therefore is changing how libraries can fulfill the needs of the people they serve,” said Phillips. “I am honored to lead the library’s important work serving the diverse needs of those in our community.”